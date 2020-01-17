Sonora To Vote On Hiring New City Administrator

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mary Rose Axiak-Rutikanga is anticipated to be hired as the next City Administrator for the City of Sonora.

Meeting documents note that Axiak-Rutikanga grew up in Copperopolis and is a Bret Harte High School graduate. She is a resident of Sonora and has most recently been serving as the Deputy County Executive Officer for the County of Merced. In that position, she was responsible for helping to plan, organize and develop Merced County’s $700-million annual budget. One of her other big tasks was overseeing the county’s 45-million jail remodel. She also previously worked for Calaveras County in a similar position.

Axiak-Rutikanga’s annual salary will start at $130,000, plus benefits.

Rachelle Kellogg has been serving as the Acting City Administrator since Tim Miller’s retirement in October.

The formal vote to hire Axiak-Rutikanga is planned during Tuesday’s meeting which starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.