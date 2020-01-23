Ballot Measure Could Legalize Sports Betting In California

Sonora, CA — A group of Native American tribes is proposing a California ballot measure for the November General Election to legalize sports betting.

Specifically, it would allow federally recognized Native American Tribes to operate sports betting, in addition to roulette and dice games. It would be subject to compacts negotiated by the Governor and ratified by the legislature.

It would also allow sports betting at some select horse racing facilities in the state, with a 10-percent tax placed on the revenue at those locations.

The measure would also prohibit the marketing of sports betting to anyone under 21 years of age.

The Secretary of State’s Office lists a group of Southern California tribal leaders as the lead proponents. They include Edwin Thorpe Romero, Tribal Chair of the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Jeff Grubbe, Tribal Chair of the Agua Band of Cahuilla Indians, Anthony Roberts, Tribal Chair of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, and Marc Macarro, Tribal Chair of the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians.

In order for it to appear on the November ballot the proponents must collect signatures of 997,139 registered voters by July 20 (eight percent of votes cast in the November General Election).