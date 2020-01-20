Supervisors Will Discuss Jail Construction and Resiliency Projects

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors will discuss matters on Tuesday related to the construction of the new jail.

The county approved a contract with the company Lionakis in 2016 for architectural services, but at the time, the project was estimated to take 17 months to complete.

Harris Construction has run into some delays, and the project is about five months behind schedule. A majority of the facility will be completed by March 16 and final completion is now anticipated on April 21. The county will vote to extend its contract with Lionakis for $345,365 so it can do additional related work. It will bring the total contract with the firm up to $3.5-million. The company also agrees to assist the county with its multi-media audio-visual system at the new jail.

The board will also vote on a Change Order in the overall jail construction contract, by $223,736, to bring the total cost to $39.9-million. The additional money will be covered by contingency funds set aside by the county for the jail.

In addition, the board will hear a presentation on the National Disaster Resiliency projects being planned with 2016 federal grant money.

Specifically related to one of those efforts, the supervisors will vote to approve a $140,000 consulting contract with Cox Consulting related to the construction of Community Resilience Centers in Tuolumne and Groveland.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.