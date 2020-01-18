Charter School Renewed For Another Five Years

Mountain Oaks Charter School In San Andreas View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Education unanimously voted to renew the Mountain Oaks Charter School through 2025.

The charter school is open to all students in Calaveras, Tuolumne, Amador, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Alpine counties. It started as a Calaveras County Office of Education program in 1994 with 16 students. It was officially reorganized as a Charter School in 2003, and today it has around 400 TK-12th grade students. It is fully accredited through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

The Calaveras County Office Of Education reports, “The academic success of students and the longevity of the school earned Mountain Oaks the maximum five year term beginning July 1, 2020. Additional charter petition items included Career Technical Education (CTE) initiatives identified in the charter, the expansion of early college course offerings and the implementation of updated science and math curriculum.”

Mountain Oaks Main Campus is in San Andreas and there are also Resource Centers in Tuolumne and Amador counties.