Adventist Health Identifies Data Breach

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora is making patients aware of a data breach that was discovered at an Adventist Health hospital in Southern California.

A phishing incident compromised an email account at Adventist Health Simi Valley and it contained patient information outside the immediate service area through partner and vendor communications.

Patient information that could have been accessed during the data breach includes names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers, insurance information and details related to care received as a patient.

Adventist Health reports, “Even though the incident was isolated, out of an abundance of caution, we have provided information to potential impacted individuals in each of our communities, including 2,653 potential impacted patients residing in the Sonora area. We are also offering a year of free identity theft protection services through a data breach and recovery services expert.”

The statement adds, “While there is no indication that any patient information, or protected health information (PHI), was accessed or acquired, the safety and privacy of our patients is our highest priority.”

Adventist Health Sonora patients with questions can call 1-833-719-0090.