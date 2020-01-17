Mostly cloudy
35.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Friday School Information And Power Outages

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage Near West Point

Power Outage Near West Point

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are some power outages in the Mother Lode following the storm system.

PG&E reports that 216 customers are without power around West Point, and in Tuolumne there are six without electricity. It is unclear when the power will be restored.

In addition, many schools are either closed or delayed today because of the conditions. Click here to view the latest list. It will be updated when more information comes into the news center.

Allow yourself some extra time when traveling today. Many vehicles were getting stuck in the snow yesterday afternoon and evening across the foothills and Sierra Nevada. A dry day is on tap for today.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      School Alert