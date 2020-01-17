Friday School Information And Power Outages

Power Outage Near West Point View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are some power outages in the Mother Lode following the storm system.

PG&E reports that 216 customers are without power around West Point, and in Tuolumne there are six without electricity. It is unclear when the power will be restored.

In addition, many schools are either closed or delayed today because of the conditions. Click here to view the latest list. It will be updated when more information comes into the news center.

Allow yourself some extra time when traveling today. Many vehicles were getting stuck in the snow yesterday afternoon and evening across the foothills and Sierra Nevada. A dry day is on tap for today.