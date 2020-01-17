Traffic Alert: Slick Roads Wreak Havoc In Mother Lode

Mymotherlode.com Eye In the Sky live camera in the Twain Harte area View Photos

Sonora, CA — The slick roads are wreaking havoc on Mother Lode.

The CHP is being kept busy with many spinouts and fender benders as the evening commute is in full swing. In the Sonora area on Tuolumne, Phoenix Lake and Longeway roads, Mono Way and Highways 108 and 120 in the Groveland area. A section of Crystal Falls Drive has been closed near Phoenix Lake Road according to the CHP as several vehicles have wrecked and become stuck in the snow.

In Calaveras County, the CHP is reporting vehicles in the ditches along Highway 4 in the Murphys area. Also, a tree has come crashing down in the lower parking lot of Calaveras High School and is crossing Pixely Avenue, according to the San Andreas Unit of the CHP.

As the nasty weather blows through the Mother Lode the CHP is putting out this alert to travelers. Already drivers are pulling over along highway and leaving their vehicles. This is not permitted as Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado relays, “Any vehicle that is stuck and left unattended in the middle of the road will be towed due to the fact that we need to have Caltrans vehicles and county road vehicles able to plow those roadways.”

Machado warns the cost of the towing will be billed to the owner of the vehicle. He adds that motorists should try to move the vehicle as far off the roadway as is safe as well.

