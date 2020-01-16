Sonora High Approves Park Foundation Settlement Agreement Over Wildcat Ranch

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School District is writing a check to the Park Foundation after rescinding its agreement to sell a majority of the Wildcat Ranch.

We reported earlier that Sonora High was planning to sell around 100 acres of the property at the intersection of Tuolumne and Wards Ferry roads for $1-million so that a community park could be constructed. However, the district backed out of the agreement after a lawsuit was filed by the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau.

Sonora High District Superintendent Mark Miller relays, “Part of the agreement that the previous board signed (who agreed to the sale) was that the district, if they terminated the agreement, would be responsible for the Park Foundation’s out of pocket expenses, which comes to about $52,000. So, the board voted 5-0 to approve issuing a check for $52,000 to the Park Foundation to close this chapter with the Wildcat Ranch.”

You can view a copy of the Settlement Agreement, signed by Park Foundation President Ron Jacobs and Sonora High Board President Jim Riggs, by clicking here.

What will eventually happen out at the Wildcat Ranch, related to future improvements, remains unclear at this time. Architect Cooper Kessel and Ag Teacher Stacy Ingalls delivered a presentation this week about issues at the property, and ways to expand offerings and infrastructure over the coming years.

Superintendent Miller notes, “It was a multi-phased project that would really require a foundation, of some type, to be established, to begin to pay for some of the improvements that were talked about.”

More discussion will come at future meetings.