Additional Lawsuit Could Be Aimed At PG&E

Sacramento, CA — As the state’s largest energy provider works to emerge from bankruptcy, some new legal action could be filed against the company.

PG&E is expected to face a lawsuit by a Northern California county following its planned power shutoffs last fall and a fire caused by its equipment. The Associated Press reports that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to hire two law firms to pursue related legal action. The county is seeking damages up to $725-million following the PSPS events and a 2019 fire.

The action comes as PG&E is in discussions with state lawmakers about trying to dig out of a financial hole created by a series of catastrophic fires blamed on its equipment.