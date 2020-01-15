Search Continues For Walmart Armed Robber

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police are working all leads trying to track down the suspect that wielded a gun while robbing the Walmart store.

The former store employee up until about two weeks ago, 26-year-old JoeMicael Savaii of Sonora, is the target of the investigation. As reported here last Friday night, armed with a black handgun Savaii allegedly held a manager at gunpoint and then took off from the store on Sanguinetti Road with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white sedan, according to police.

Chief Turu VanderWiel updates, “There have been possible sightings in the past few days, none of which have panned out.”

Savaii was seen leaving the store’s parking lot in a white sedan but the witness did not get the license plate number. Chief VanderWiel details, “It is not a known vehicle to him in our system, so we don’t have any license plate information or make or model either.”

Regarding Savaii’s whereabouts, “We don’t know if he’s still in the area or if he’s in another location, but we are asking the community to take another look at his photo and give us a call if you recognize him or know his whereabouts.”