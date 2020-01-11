Mostly cloudy
Armed Robbery Suspect Sought In Walmart Holdup

By Tracey Petersen
JoeMichael Savaii

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a Sonora man that armed with a firearm robbed the Walmart.

The mugshot in the image box is of 26-year-old JoeMicael Savaii, who police say is a former employee of the store. Investigators say that Savaii walked up to the manager on duty and showed him a black handgun in his pocket and ordered him to the money count area of the store and stole and undisclosed amount of money.

Savaii then fled in a white four door sedan with an unknown rear plate and no front plate. No one was injured during the incident. Police advise that if you see Savaii do not approach or contact him, instead call 911.

