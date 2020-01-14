Sheriff’s Office Investigating Houseboat Deaths

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Autopsies are underway on two men recovered from a houseboat moored at Lake McClure.

According to Mariposa County sheriff’s officials, Roger Dennis of La Grange and Myles Correia of Merced, both 63, were found on board early Saturday afternoon during a welfare check requested by a friend who had not heard from Dennis in over a week despite making multiple attempts to get a hold of him.

Deputies arriving at the houseboat residence moored in the Arnold Bay area of the lake while attempting to contact Dennis found both men deceased.

While investigators say no foul play is currently suspected, they are still working to make an official cause of death determination and carbon monoxide exposure has not been ruled out.