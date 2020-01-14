Angels Camp Sends Alert About Possibly Stolen Utility Payments

City of Angels City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp. CA – A vandal’s attack, besides vexing city officials, has required an alert to utility customers to check if their payment cleared or was possibly stolen.

Angels Camp city staff say the utility payment drop box in the city hall parking lot was broken into sometime between last Friday and Monday and it is unknown if any payments were taken because there were still some payments in the box.

Utility customers who dropped a payment into the box over the period should contact City Hall at 209 736-2181 to confirm whether the payment was received.

For those whose payment deposits into the box did not make it in-house, city officials have provided the following steps to take:

• Contact your financial institution and stop payment on the check and report it as stolen

• Report any unusual activity on your bank account to your financial institution

• Monitor your credit reports for signs of identity theft

For those using the box who might want to consider a more secure payment alternative, staff suggests any of the following methods: pay online with debit or credit card through the city’s website or set up automatic checking account payments; mail checks to City Hall or pay there directly by check, cash or credit/debit card during business hours, which are Monday through Thursday between 8 and 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 and 4 p.m.