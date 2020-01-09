Rain
Weather Creating Thursday Traffic Hazards

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — There are multiple crashes in the region this morning as snow continues to fall in the higher elevations and rain the lower foothills.

In Tuolumne County, an ambulance is responding to a crash in the 23000 block of Highway 108 in the Sugar Pine area. The CHP reports that a vehicle has rolled off the highway and into a ditch. Be prepared for activity.

In Calaveras County, the CHP reports that two trucks sideswiped one another on Highway 4 near Rock Creek Road in the Copperopolis area. The vehicles are pulled off to the side.

On Rainy Drive, near Moran Road, in the Arnold region, a hummer has gone off the roadway and into a ditch.

For the latest on chain requirements, click here.

To view the most recent information from the National Weather Service about the storm system, click here. 

