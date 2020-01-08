A Few Inches Of Sierra Nevada Snow Is Expected Thursday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, from 1 AM to 10 AM this Thursday.

The total snow accumulations above 3,500 feet, will range from four to eight inches.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times and plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest highway road conditions can be found under the “traffic” tab on mymotherlode.com.

As of this morning, there are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate at Sno-Park on Highway 108. There are also no restrictions up to the winter closure gate at Crane Flat on Highway 120. Additionally, there are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate after the Mt Reba turnoff on Highway 4. Finally, there are no restrictions on Highway 88, Carson Pass.