Lawmakers Concerned About Cellphone Impacts During PG&E Power Outages

Sacramento, CA — When PG&E purposely turned off the lights last year during times of high fire risk it also impacted numerous cellphones.

The Associated Press reports that during the October 27 planned power shutoff alone there were 874 cellphone towers that went offline, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Many customers in the Mother Lode were impacted. At a hearing at the state capitol in Sacramento lawmakers will question telecommunication companies about how to better manage the situation.

Representatives will be on hand from companies like AT&T and Verizon. It is one of several hearings planned this legislative session in response to PG&E’s PSPS events.