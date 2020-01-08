Sunny
39.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lawmakers Concerned About Cellphone Impacts During PG&E Power Outages

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stock Photo of a Cell Phone

Stock Photo of a Cell Phone

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — When PG&E purposely turned off the lights last year during times of high fire risk it also impacted numerous cellphones.

The Associated Press reports that during the October 27 planned power shutoff alone there were 874 cellphone towers that went offline, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Many customers in the Mother Lode were impacted. At a hearing at the state capitol in Sacramento lawmakers will question telecommunication companies about how to better manage the situation.

Representatives will be on hand from companies like AT&T and Verizon. It is one of several hearings planned this legislative session in response to PG&E’s PSPS events.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     