Many Stepped Up To Offer Neglected Horses New Homes

Angels Camp, CA – While many took advantage of the horse adoption event at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in December, not all of the herd found a forever home.

Back in September county animal control officers seized nearly 37 horses and mules from a hoarding/neglect situation on a barren 50-acre property in Valley Springs. Generously, fairground officials offered to help house the herd as they were nursed back to health and held the adoption event, as reported here.

Evan Jacobs the county’s animal services manager recounts, “We had between a 100 and 150 people show up. We had at least 10 applications.”

Overall that led to a total of 25 horses either adopted or slated to be rescued with some just awaiting the completion of the full vetting process. Jacob adds that one of the mares is even in training to become a therapy horse for those with mental disabilities.

While very little is known about the history of the horses most were mustang, appaloosa, and quarter horse crosses. Now just six studs remain at the fairgrounds and need to find new homes by the end of this month as fair officials say they need the space to prepare for the 2020 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Animal services is looking for rescues, sanctuaries, reputable trainers, and experienced individuals willing to take on these “project horses.” Jacobs advises, “I think they were on that property for quite some length of time with very little human interaction. We are just needing people who have experience with that and building trust with these animals.”

Some local trainers have offered their services to adoptees. That information along with adoption details can be acquired by calling the office at (209) 754-6509 or emailing melissa.hamre@gmail.com.

The adoption costs for the stallions are $300 each. Jacob adds the horses will go into foster care or to other rescue agencies if not adopted by the end of the month. He stresses that none will be euthanized.

Pictures of the remaining horses are below with a brief description provided:

GHOST:

Strawberry Roan Quarter cross Stallion

Approximately 8 years old (will be gelded)

Ghost is a very striking color. He is unhandled and wary of people, but quiet-natured and loves observing the world around him. We sometimes refer to him as the peanut gallery.

HANDSOME:

Bay Mustang/Quarter cross Stallion (will be gelded)

Age unknown, but thought to be on the young side, possibly 4-6 years old

Handsome is just like his name suggests! He is unhandled and wary of people but appears level-headed and even-tempered.

JAMES BOND:

Bay Quarter cross Stallion (will be gelded)

Approximately 12 years old

This big hunk has a nice disposition and has likely been handled previously (though not confirmed). He enjoys attention, pets on his head and body, and can be haltered. He will probably be on the easier side to train.

STEEL: Dark Bay Mustang cross Stallion (will be gelded)

Approximately 10 years old Steel has really been overlooked and we aren’t sure why. He’s very nice looking and even-tempered. He’s still unhandled but will take treats.

SCARFACE:

Red Roan Mustang cross Stallion Approximately 8-12 years old Scarface is a character. He is unhandled and needs very experienced handlers. He is very smart, has a sense of humor, and really would do best if he could return to living in a wild herd type situation once gelded. He is very bored in his stall and wants to feel freedom!

SPARTACUS: (No picture available) Bay Quarter cross Stallion (will be gelded) Approximately 15 years old Spartacus is a big, handsome stud! He is unhandled and wary of people, but is also gentle and will take treats.