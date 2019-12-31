Sunny
53.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officers Locate Bar Fight With Serious Bodily Suspect At Nearby Motel

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
Paul M. Hernandez Sonora Police Photo

Paul M. Hernandez Sonora Police Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Police were able to find and jail a man who left the scene of an alleged assault at a downtown bar.

Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel recounts the incident, which happened Saturday night just after 10 o’clock outside The Office Bar on South Washington Street, involving a male victim and the suspect.

“We received a call about a man who was assaulted and was bleeding from the head,” the chief reports. “Investigating officers determined that 24-year-old Paul M. Hernandez of San Juan Texas punched the male victim hard enough to knock him into the brick wall where he received a significant injury to his head…also sustained a broken ankle in the fall.”

According to VanderWiel, officers later located Hernandez at a nearby motel, listed on the custody report as Heritage Inn, and arrested him for felony battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked in Tuolumne County Jail with a bail of $50,000.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     