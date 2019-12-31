Numerous Lawsuits Filed Against New California Laws

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — As new laws are scheduled to take effect on Wednesday, several lawsuits are being filed in an attempt to stop some of them.

The Associated Press reports that rideshare company Uber and on-demand food service Postmates filed litigation Monday against a new law designed to enhance wages and benefits for independent contractors in the “gig economy.”

Also, a federal judge yesterday temporarily blocked a new state law outlawing mandatory arbitration agreements. The new law is opposed by many business organizations.

In addition, a judge yesterday blocked the enforcement of a new law aimed at reducing the costs at dialysis clinics. The AP reports the nonprofit American Kidney Fund, which runs a financial aid program for such patients, had said it might have to stop the program because the state law conflicts with federal laws the program must follow. The new law will not be enforced until a trial is carried out related to an existing lawsuit.