CHP To Begin Another MEP: Areas Like Little Sweden Remain A Concern

The CHP will be out looking for DUI drivers, but also reminds travelers that it is illegal to pull alongside the highway to play in the snow in tow away zones.

A New Year’s holiday Maximum Enforcement Period will begin at 6pm on Tuesday and continue through 11:59pm on Wednesday. Sonora Area CHP Officer Joshua McKernan notes, “We do see a marked increase in DUI activity during the New Year’s holiday.”

In addition to 80-percent of available officers being on the road, Mckernan says, “This year we have grant funding available that will allow us to have a four officer DUI task force during this maximum enforcement period as well.”

Statewide, during last year’s New Year’s MEP, there were 270 people injured in DUI related accidents and 25 deaths.

In addition to DUI incidents, there is a strong possibility that many will be visiting the higher elevations in search of snow. Officer McKernan advises everyone to use areas like Highway 108 Snowpark at the winter closure area, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort or Leland Meadows.

Little Sweden still remains an area where many are parking illegally, as he notes, “Despite the work that was done on the property, there still have been several vehicles parking in the no park zones and impeding traffic.“