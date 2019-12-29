Some Sunday Snow In The Sierra Nevada

Some new snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada this afternoon and tonight.

A brief period of light snow is expected over the northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon and this evening before tapering off.

A few light showers may pop up ahead of the weak weather system but the heaviest snowfall is expected during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Snowfall will taper off from north to south late in the evening into early Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions and possible chain controls.

Periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Highway 88 Carson Pass and the upper elevations of Highway 108, Highway 4 and Highway 120 can be found on mymotherlode.com. Simply click the “traffic” tab on the homepage.