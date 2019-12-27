Congressman McClintock Has Five Challengers: Assemblyman Bigelow Unopposed

Tuolomne County Election Office View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Secretary of State’s office has released an official list of candidates that will appear on the March primary ballot when it comes to state and federal offices.

In the District Four US Congressional race incumbent Republican Tom McClintock has five challengers. Three of those are fellow Republicans, one is a Democrat and the other has no party preference. The Democrat is businesswoman Brynne Kennedy, the Republicans are historian/educator Julianne Benzel, State Parole Agent Jamie Byers and business owner Jacob Thomas. The no-party preference candidate is businessman/filmmaker Robert Lawton.

The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will move on to the November General Election.

The lone candidate to qualify for the ballot in the District Five Assembly race is incumbent Republican Frank Bigelow.

The District 8 Senate seat, held by Republican Andreas Borgeas, will next be up for election in 2022.

In the Presidential primary, there are 20 Democrats who will appear on the ballot and seven Republicans.

The Republicans include incumbent Donald Trump and challengers Robert Ardini, Rocky De La Fuente, Zoltan Istvan, Mathew Matern, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld. The Democrats are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Mosie Boyd, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Rocky De La Fuente (running as both Republican and Democrat), John Delaney, Michael Ellinger, Tulsi Gabbard, Mark Greenstein, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.