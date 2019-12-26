Lead Foots Kept CHP Busy Over Christmas MEP

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode California Highway Patrol (CHP) stats showed some motorists did not heed the word to slow down to make it safely to their celebration destinations.

Although it was a fairly quiet two-day Christmas maximum enforcement period, speeding garnered the most citations. CHP San Andreas Unit Officer Toby Butzler has the Calaveras County stats, “From December 24 at 6:01 in the evening to Christmas night 11:59, our officers wrote twelve traffic citations. Had one traffic collision and made one arrest for DUI.”

That lone crash was a non-injury incident in the West Point area on Christmas eve.

In Tuolumne County, thankfully there were no crashes on the highways, but two drivers were arrested for being under the influence. The Sonora Unit CHP reports out of the 18 citations issued over the MEP, the majority of the tickets that were for drivers going too fast. In all, there were 8 drivers cited for speeding.

News Director BJ Hansen contributed to this story.