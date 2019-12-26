May Snow At Pinecrest Lake View Photo

There are a few events coming up in the Mother Lode this week and the first week of the new year.

This Friday is Veteran Appreciation Day at the Sonora Moose Family Center. All Veterans in Tuolumne county are invited to a spaghetti dinner on December 27th from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm. The Sonora Moose are showing their appreciation with a meal of salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, and a desert. Guests of a Veteran can eat for $8.00, contact details are in the event listing here.

You can still take a drive through Phoenix Lake and see the 2019 Christmas Light Show after dark. A map of the location is in the community event listing here. The display is put on for the Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County through New Year’s Eve.

While the many volunteers and non-for-profit event organizers are taking well deserved time off to rest from the busy holiday season there are a few events coming up. You can usher in the new year with a chill. The Pinecrest Polar Bear Plunge is free and open to anyone. Meet at Pinecrest Lake January, 1st 2020 at 2pm for a dip in the icy water, or sit onshore and watch. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available and a prize will be awarded for best costume. To win the prize, you must enter the water with your costume on. Event donations got to the E Clampus Vitus Scholarship fund, helping displaced youth pay for college. More details are here.

As detailed here last year Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs hosted meet and greet sessions and in 2020 she is hosting more. January 3rd from noon to 2pm meet her at Heart Rock in Sonora as detailed here. Her other public meetings will be in March, April and May in Jamestown, Tuolumne and Groveland. Later in January there will be more forums which Riggs has helped coordinate as detailed here.

On January 4th go to Columbia state historic park for their Docent Meet and Greet. From 10 am -12 pm enjoy a short presentation on the wide range of volunteer opportunities, then meet with individual docents for breakout sessions on a variety of topics. Docents will introduce you to the many areas to volunteering in, such as the museum, schoolhouse, construction, library, town tours, archives, and special events, to name a few. The docents are happy to help, and will answer any questions you may have, refreshments will be served. Contact details are in the event listing here.