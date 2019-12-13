Tuolumne County Leaders Kicking Off Series Of Community Forums

Planned Forums In Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County government leaders will be hosting forums starting next week in an effort to break down barriers and better connect with the public.

County Administrator Tracie Riggs says the series is titled, “We Are Tuolumne County.” She notes, “it is really our effort to reach out to the community, and begin engaging and building relationships. The goal is to create more effective lines of communication.”

Staff from various departments will be on hand to answer questions and meet face to face with residents.

Riggs adds, “I’m really excited for the opportunity to begin engaging in a way that we have not engaged our community before, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Click here to view the dates, times and locations of the forums. The first in Monday, December 16, at the Sonora Senior Center at 11:30am. Future forums will take place in Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Columbia, Tuolumne and Soulsbyville.