Grinches Are Attempting A Scam In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – Do not become a victim of a holiday Grinch as Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials warn of a scam targeting the area.

Sheriff’s dispatch has received several calls regarding a telephone scam involving individuals impersonating a deputy. Victims reported getting a call with the person claiming to be a deputy and needing to speak to them about “an ongoing legal matter”.

During the call the scammer then attempts to extract personal information. Trying to fool the victim, they even gave a bogus call back number, according to sheriff’s officials.

This is a scam, relay detectives who remind that the sheriff’s office does not solicit personal information over the phone. The ask anyone who may have received this call to report it to sheriff’s office at 209-754-6381

Below are some tips offered by sheriff’s officials to avoid being the victim of a telephone scam.

• Don’t answer unknown callers. It is recommended to avoid unknown calls and entertain any unknown service provider that tries to sell services to you.

• Don’t wire money. Many scammers ask clients to wire money; it is impossible to reverse cash when using wired money given.

• Never reply to messages asking you for financial/personal information. No matter, whether you are receiving messages in the forms of text, email, advertisement, or phone call; you need not to share your financial or personal information with the unknown message senders. This is called ‘phishing.’ Eventually, these crooks try to trick you for stealing sensitive information.

• Do not confirm or deny your identity until you know who is calling. Legitimate calls will indicate who they are and where they are from.

• Do not disclose personal information or passwords. Do not confirm computer usage, ownership of anything in your house or account numbers.

• Be strong and put safety first. You get all sorts of phone calls from friends, family, business associates, scams, and fraudulent callers. Just asking basic questions and verifying caller information can easily stop you from making a big mistake. Some of these rules may come off sounding rude. But remember: it’s rude for a scammer, telemarketer, and fake non-profit to call you. Real companies won’t be offended.