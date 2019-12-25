Food And Family Fun On Christmas Day

Sonora, CA — For those looking for some holiday fun, there are several great events to choose from in the Mother Lode or better yer go to them all this Christmas day.

Not into cooking another turkey, you don’t have to there is a free Community Christmas Dinner at the Sonora Opera Hall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Jamestown Christian Fellowship is also cooking up a feast that will be served at the Jamestown Elementary School cafeteria from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In Murphys in Calaveras County at the Native Sons Hall on Main Street, there is a dinner offering turkey with all the trimmings from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be gifts for kids. The tradition started in 1983 and now has about 40 volunteers, some who have been doing this for years.

To end the day, take a drive through Phoenix Lake and see the 2019 Christmas Light Show after dark from 6 to 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. The display is put on for the Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County.

For a map of the location of the lights and details on local happenings go the events page on mymotherlode.com and click on the date on the community calendar or click here.