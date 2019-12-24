Keeping Off the CHP’s ‘Naughty List’

Sonora, CA — During the hustle and bustle of the holidays, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants drivers to leave the dashing to the reindeer and slow down to arrive safely to celebration destinations.

Beginning its Maximum Enforcement Period on Christmas Eve night, Tuesday, December 24, at 6 p.m. and lasting through midnight on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th officers will be out in full force. This season the CHP is giving the gift of traffic safety tips. A key one is designating a non-drinking driver. The CHP points to 1,166 arrests last year due to drivers under the influence.

“Our goal at the CHP is for everyone to get home safe. When a person chooses to drink and drive, it not only puts their safety at risk, but it endangers the life of everyone on the road with them,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 16 people were killed and nearly 350 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers in 2018 during this heavy holiday travel time. One way to help the CHP during this busy travel time, according to Stanley, “We encourage the public to help us save lives and remove these dangerous drivers from the roadway by reporting them to 9-1-1.”

Other safety tips include avoiding distractions like using a cell phone, leaving enough time to get to your destination and always buckle up.