Burglary Suspect Arrested Twice

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A Valley Springs woman was caught red-handed burglarizing a home and later her home was searched -resulting in her arrest twice.

A call came into the Calaveras County Sheriff’s dispatch recently reporting a burglary in progress at a residence in the 800 block of Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs. Deputies found 55-year-old Lisa Brandt on the property carrying several stolen items from the home.

A search of Brandt uncovered 13.9 grams of methamphetamine, 8.8 grams of marijuana, and an illegal wooden “Billy club” resulting in her arrest for burglary and drug-related charges. Sheriff’s officials relay that she was able to post her $50,000 bail and was released.

After paying her $50,000 bail Brandt was released. Investigators later raided her home in the 3000 block of Botfuher Road in Valley Springs and found signs of meth sales. Brandt was arrested for a second time on drug charges with $65,000 bail.

Citing that the case is ongoing at this time, sheriff’s officials say no further information is being released at this time.