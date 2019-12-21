Cloudy
59.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Burglary Suspect Arrested Twice

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CCSO patrol car

CCSO patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A Valley Springs woman was caught red-handed burglarizing a home and later her home was searched -resulting in her arrest twice.

A call came into the Calaveras County Sheriff’s dispatch recently reporting a burglary in progress at a residence in the 800 block of Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs. Deputies found 55-year-old Lisa Brandt on the property carrying several stolen items from the home.

A search of Brandt uncovered 13.9 grams of methamphetamine, 8.8 grams of marijuana, and an illegal wooden “Billy club” resulting in her arrest for burglary and drug-related charges. Sheriff’s officials relay that she was able to post her $50,000 bail and was released.

After paying her $50,000 bail Brandt was released. Investigators later raided her home in the 3000 block of Botfuher Road in Valley Springs and found signs of meth sales. Brandt was arrested for a second time on drug charges with $65,000 bail.

Citing that the case is ongoing at this time, sheriff’s officials say no further information is being released at this time.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     