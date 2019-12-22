Caltrans Work Takes A Holiday

Hwy 4 closure gate area plowed out west of lake Alpine on Thanksgiving Day following powerful storm View Photo

Due to the Christmas holiday, no Caltrans related work is scheduled from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, through 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019

There are two areas of scheduled roadwork this week despite the holiday break.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area, specifically at Sultana Lane to Lee Lane, expect traffic signal work. The work is scheduled Monday and Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 across from the Shell gas station at Dogtown Road and the Angels Camp Bypass the long-term left shoulder work continues. The work is listed as scheduled through the end of the month between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.