Calaveras To Begin Accepting Cannabis Cultivation Applications

San Andreas, CA — In response to its new regulatory ordinance, Calaveras County will launch its cannabis cultivation application process next week.

Click here to view a story posted yesterday about funding being secured for the effort. CAO Albert Alt reports that pre-applications for cultivation permits will be accepted starting at 8am on Monday, December 23, in the courtroom next to the board of supervisor chambers at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas. Alt adds, “The application process has been divided into two steps: a pre-application for initial screening of adequate parcel size, proper zoning, minimum separation from sensitive uses, and qualifying applicant based on prior registration and licensure from the state and a formal application once pre-screening has been completed.”

Pre-application forms will be processed in the order that they are received. After December 23rd, the pre-application process may be completed at the County Administration Office during regular business hours. Once the initial screening is complete, applicants will be notified of a date and time to submit the formal application. No cultivation may begin until the county approves the CCP, a state license is issued, all provisions of the Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance have been met, and the CCP is validated by the County Division of Cannabis Control.

For more information on the process, click here.