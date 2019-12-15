December Roadwork On Highway 108, 49, And 120

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in a few areas in the Mother Lode.

At Mackey Ranch Road to Chicken Ranch Road on Highway 108 intermittent left and right utility work on the shoulder could delay traffic 5 minutes. The work is planned for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 49 from Mt Brow Road to Sapphire Ridge Road in the Tuttletown area tree work will intermittently limit traffic on Monday. The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 3 p.m.

Caltrans continues intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled Monday night at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work continues at on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic will cause 10-minute delays day and night Sunday evening through Friday.

On Highway 49 across from the Shell gas station at Dogtown Road and the Angels Camp Bypass there will be long-term left shoulder work. The work is listed as scheduled through the end of the month between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.