Cozy Coats For Those In Need

Interfaith Coat Drive

Sonora, CA — Over a thousand coats were received at today’s coat drive and donations are still being taken for the Clarke Broadcasting Cash Drive For Interfaith all weekend long.

For those who still want to bring in new or gently used coats, Interfaith will be collecting them next week from Tuesday until Friday between the hours of ten and noon at its 18500 Striker Court location.

Additionally, donations continue for the Clarke Broadcasting Cash Drive For Interfaith through the weekend. Yesterday, the live broadcast raised over $57,000 dollars with Chicken Ranch Rancheria matching every dollar for a total of over 114,000 dollars.

To make a donation via PayPal go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click the red button. Chicken Ranch is generously matching those dollars as well. For more information on the services provide by Interfaith, click here. The regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Again, clothing donations are accepted Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.