New Details On HWY 108 Rollover Crash That Stalled Traffic

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released the name and additional information regarding a major injury crash during Wednesday’s evening commute that slowed traffic.

The solo vehicle wreck occurred just before 4:30 p.m. east of Tulloch Dam Road and had officers directing one-way traffic for about two hours on the westbound lanes of the highway, as reported here.

The CHP reports heavy rain was falling when 41-year-old Daniel Ackerman from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma driving a 2001 Mercedes sedan went off the roadway. Sonora Unit CHP Officer Joshua McKernan details, “Ackerman performed an unsafe turning movement causing the front of the Mercedes to collide into a dirt median causing it to overturn. He was taken by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and treated for a head injury.”

Currently, the extent of Ackerman’s injuries is unknown, according to McKernan. He adds that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this collision. An investigation is ongoing.