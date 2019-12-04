Fatal Collision During Holiday Weekend

Sonora, CA – A Washington state man died in a solo vehicle collision on Highway 49 in Sonora over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

The CHP reports that the crash happened this past Friday around 8:15 p.m. near Springfield Road. Sonora CHP Unit spokesperson Steve Machado relays that the 66-year-old man from Spokane was northbound driving a 2019 Dodge Ram truck at an unknown rate of speed. Sonora CHP Unit spokesperson Steve Machado adds that his vehicle suddenly left the roadway smashing into a guardrail. Machado details, “After the collision with the guardrail, the vehicle traveled back across State Route 49, where it eventually overturned on the west shoulder. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Doctors Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injury.”

The driver has not been identified pending notification of the family. Machado adds that it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in this collision, which remains under investigation.