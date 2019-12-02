Minimal Number Of Monday Power Outages

Power Outages In Region View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that it is fairly quiet when it comes to power outages in the Mother Lode on this Monday morning.

There are 139 customers out between Cottage Springs and Bear Valley, in the Big Meadow area. The outage started last night and it is unclear when it will be restored. There are also about 71 customers without power just north of Jackson.

Earlier outages yesterday in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are now restored. Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.