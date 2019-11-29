More Snow Expected For The Upper Sierra Nevada

Winter In Yosemite View Photo

Another significant winter storm is expected to impact the Sierra Nevada this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada from 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM Monday.

The snow levels well start out between 3,000 to 4,000 feet, but will rise quickly to 6,000 feet late Saturday into Sunday.

By Sunday night and Monday the snow levels are expected to be near or above the Sierra Nevada pass levels.

A few inches of snow is likely from 5,000 to 7,000 feet. Two feet or more of total snow accumulations is expected above the 7,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as fifty-five mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest.

Wind chill readings of as low as twenty-five below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Atmospheric conditions may support torrential rainfall below 7,000 feet.

Therefore, a Flood Watch is also in effect for the Sierra Nevada foothills and the Sierra Nevada below 7,000 feet. from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Rain amounts of three to six inches are conceivable.

Substantial flooding is possible in the form of mudslides, rockslides and debris flow.

Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.