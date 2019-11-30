Bridge Work To Create Traffic Delays In Jamestown

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Jamestown, CA — All next week motorists can expect flaggers directing traffic if traveling Highway 49/108 through Jamestown overnight.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will start repairs on the Woods Creek Bridge. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic control on the eastbound and westbound lanes of the roadway.

Work is scheduled to run from Monday, December 2nd until Friday, December 6th. Caltrans officials relay that the work will be done overnight to minimize the impact on commuters. Crews will start at 8 p.m. and work until 6 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays.

Travelers are asked to obey flaggers and signage while moving slowly where crews and equipment are present in the cone zones.