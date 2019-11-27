Tioga Pass Closes For Season: Sonora And Ebbetts Likely To Follow

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode mountain passes were closed ahead of the current storm system, and at least one will remain that way through the winter months.

Yosemite National Park says Highway 120 Tioga Pass is officially closed for the season. It will reopen in the springtime when weather and road conditions are safe for vehicle travel. In addition, Glacier Pass in the park will remain closed.

Despite the wet weather, Yosemite Spokesperson Jamie Richards anticipates a heavy amount of traffic in the park over the Thanksgiving holiday. She reminds travelers to carry chains and be prepared for winter-like conditions.

Regarding Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford confirms there is a possibility that they will remain closed for the season, but the current plan is to assess the situation further this coming weekend, before making an official judgment.