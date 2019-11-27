Twain Harte Woman Suffers Major Injuries In Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The CHP is releasing details about a crash that occurred Monday evening on Highway 4 in the Murphys area.

60-year-old Clare McCauley was driving a Subaru westbound when she drifted into the opposing traffic lane. She collided head-on with a Dodge pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Luke Stephens of Arnold. McCauley suffered major injuries and was life-flighted to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Stephens, and his two passengers, who are both juveniles, were not injured.

The CHP adds that drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash. It happened at around 6:20pm.