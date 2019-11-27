25 Years Of Serving A Free Community Thanksgiving Meal in Sonora

National Turkey Federation View Photo

Christian Heights Church will host their 25th Anniversary Free Community Thanksgiving Meal tonight in downtown Sonora.

Pastor Craig Andrus of Christian Heights Church, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Tonight from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Christian Heights Church and The Heart Rock Coffee Company, located at 1 South Washington Street in Sonora, are hosting their 25th annual Sit-Down Dinner.

To-go meals will also be available for pick-up at the the same location, during the same hour.

According to Andrus, “This is a full community event. Everyone is invited. We want to meet the practical needs of our community and remind people that there is a God that really cares about them.”

The free Thanksgiving gift is not just limited to members of Christian Heights Church and will take place regardless of tonight’s weather conditions.

For more information on the sit down dinner and to-go meals, call (209) 532-7305.

