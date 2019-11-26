Burning Sending Smoke Into Skies Near Angels Camp

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is rushing to get one more day of burning in before the wet weather hits the region.

As reported here last week, CAL Fire reminds that crews will be lighting another stretch of land west of Angels Camp for as the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) that will produce smoke. Regarding what crews will be burning, Unit Forester Adam Freese describes, “The area is mostly grass that has been treated in the past with dozers and there is brush re-growing in it. So, it’s mostly grasses carrying the fire, but it will be kind of a maintenance burn to knock back the brush that is trying to grow back in there.”

In all, Freese says they hope to clear 210 acres by this afternoon. Smoke is visible from Highway 49 and 4. He reminds the public not to report it as a wildland fire. Resources on site will consist of one dozer and five engines. Motorists in the area are asked to slow down, not stop and use caution where personnel and equipment are located.