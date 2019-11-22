Mostly cloudy
Prescribed Burn Signs Could Be Visible Near Angels Camp

By Tori James
San Andreas, CA – Ahead of Thanksgiving CAL Fire plans another burn that will be visible from two Mother Lode highways.

Officials say next Tuesday, pending favorable conditions, local air pollution control approval, CAL Fire crews will conduct a prescribed burn west of Angels Camp along the east side of Fowler Peak with the goal of reducing hazardous fuel loading within the area.

The location is within what CAL fire describes as the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan (VMP). Specifically, crews will be firing up to 300 acres of grass, chamise, and oak understory between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Among the assigned resources are a helicopter, fire engines, and fire crews.

Smoke will be visible from Angels Camp as well as from Highways 4 and 49. Residents are asked not to call in the burn activities as a wildfire.

