Update: Air, Ground Units Head To Reported Paloma Fire

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2: 52pm: CAL Fire officials say the Young Fire is 4.3 acres and no longer threatening structures.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the blaze, located in the 6200 block of Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road east of Pardee Reservoir just off Highway 26, is nearly contained. Crews are having to hand-cut a final section of fire-line to completely contain it.

There is damage to one structure but no further details yet on that or the cause.

Update at 2:05pm: CAL Fire officials say forward progress of the four-acre Young Fire is stopped.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says one outbuilding is involved with the blaze as firefighters continue to work on containment. The fire is located in the 6200 block of Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road east of Pardee Reservoir just off Highway 26.

Original Post at 1:46pm: San Andreas, CA — If you heard planes overhead, Columbia air resources are among the responding units to a reported vegetation fire in western Calaveras County.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the vegetation fire is currently about three acres in size, located in the 6200 block of Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road east of Pardee Reservoir just off Highway 26.

Kilgore describes the blaze as moving at a moderate rate of spread and that there are currently three structures under threat. Part of the fire is burning up against Paloma Road. We’ll provide more details as they come into the news center.

Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road off Hwy 26 loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information