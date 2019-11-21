Prescribed Burn To Ignite In Northeastern Calaveras

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Another fall burn begins this week.

Weather-permitting, CAL Fire officials say a prescribed burning operation will begin Thursday on the Winton Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. The area. located four miles north of Wilseyville is in the vicinity of Winton, Schaads and Bailey Ridge roads.

The burn is designed to reduce fuels on the VMP in conjunction and is being conducted by CAL Fire and other cooperating agencies. Depending on weather conditions, burning operations will continue through the fall within a daily window that will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, contingent on Calaveras County Air Pollution Control approval.

Assigned resources will include fire engines, fire crews, and other support units from the cooperating agencies.

While the activities are not located in close proximity to Mother Lode highways, smoke may be visible in the nearby vicinity (see map). Residents are asked not to call in to report the burn as a wildfire.