Mid-November Weekend Events

Christmas Craft Faire View Photo

Special holiday events and many more things are planned for the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Today at the Tuolumne County Public Library learn all about folk instruments. “Romancing the Fiddle” will be a free show about instruments from the earliest colonial days to modern times. Details are here.

Tonight get tickets to attend a Special Sneak Preview of the ‘The Game’s Afoot’ at Murphys Creek Theatre. The preview ticket sales support the Global Belief Project which provides clean drinking water, improved sanitation facilities, and support for the people of Uganda. Details are in the community event listing here. The premiere of The Games Afoot is this Saturday.

Performances of ‘Grease’ continue at the Fallon House in Columbia into December. At the East Sonora theater, Friday is opening night for ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical’ which is rated R for strong language and adult situations.

Friday, support the Sierra Senior Providers at the Senior Center by purchasing goods at the Holiday Bake Sale from 8:00am – 4:00pm. Details are here.

Also Friday at the Sonora Moose Lodge is the first day of the Christmas Boutique, Craft Fair, Vendor Fair. Saturday they will be serving lunch from 11am to 2pm. Details are here.

Join the Gold Rush Charter School for a Friday evening fundraiser with pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, caramel apples, popcorn, crafts, games, face painting, obstacle course, silent auction, technology booth, farm animals, art show, and more. Admission if free, tickets can be purchased for the food, craft and game booths. Contact information is in their event listing here.

Saturday the Sonora Fire Department Toy Drive begins as detailed here. Proceeds from the toy drive will benefit the Mountain Women’s Resource Center Domestic Violence Shelter for Women and Children, Community Christmas Celebration at the Fair Grounds, and other local charities.

There will also be a Turkey Drive benefiting the Food Bank.

Saturday at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sonora there will be a Christmas Fair. Breakfast and lunch will be served, details are here.