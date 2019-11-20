Crash Slows Traffic On HWY 49 And 12

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle wreck at the intersection of Highway 49 and 12 outside of San Andreas in Calaveras County.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. and officers are directing traffic. The CHP reports that a vehicle went off the roadway and smashed into a tree. An air ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no information regarding the extent of the injuries or how many occupants were in the vehicle. We will update this story as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

