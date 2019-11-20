Sonora Mayor Getting Into Supervisor Race

Tuolumne County Elections Office View Photo

There are now three people planning to run for the District One Tuolumne County Supervisor seat.

We reported earlier that David Goldemberg has qualified for the ballot, and incumbent Sherri Brennan is in the process of doing so. The latest candidate to file a declaration of candidacy, and pull nomination papers, is Sonora Mayor Jim Garaventa.

There have been no changes this week in the District Four and Five races. In District Four, Kathleen Haff has qualified for the ballot, and David Badgley and Dameion Renault are in the process of doing so.

The two candidates currently going through the filing process in District Five are Jaron Brandon and Mike Suess.

The District Four and Five seats are currently held by John Gray and Karl Rodefer, who are both declining to seek re-election.

In the Sonora City Council race there are three incumbents, Connie Williams, Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer. At this point, both Williams and Hawkins have taken out nomination papers, along with challenger Ann Segerstrom.

There are still two candidates seeking the Judicial seat of the retiring James Boscoe. They are private attorney David Carl Beyersdorf and District Attorney Laura Krieg.

The filing period runs through December 6, but it is extended to December 11 for races in which an incumbent is not running. The primary election is on March 3.