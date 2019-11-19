Mostly cloudy
Motorcycle Crash In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen

Yankee Hill, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Yankee Hill area.

A vehicle hit a motorcycle along Upper Quail Mine Road and Rattlesnake Gulch Road. The CHP reports that the male motorcycle driver allegedly pushed a female sitting on the back of the bike onto the ground, leaving her lying in the roadway. They add that she was not wearing a helmet and an ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as further details come into the newsroom.

Upper Quail Mine Road, Tuolumne County

Upper Quail Mine Road, Tuolumne County 38.033327, -120.366663 (Directions)

