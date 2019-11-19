Motorcycle Crash In Tuolumne County

Yankee Hill, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Yankee Hill area.

A vehicle hit a motorcycle along Upper Quail Mine Road and Rattlesnake Gulch Road. The CHP reports that the male motorcycle driver allegedly pushed a female sitting on the back of the bike onto the ground, leaving her lying in the roadway. They add that she was not wearing a helmet and an ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as further details come into the newsroom.