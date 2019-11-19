Public Opinion Wanted On Cleanup Of Yosemite Dump Site

Curry Village sign uncovered after Half Dome Villega temporary banner removed July 15 2019 View Photo

Yosemite, CA – The public is being asked to weigh in on the cleanup plan for a former waste disposal site in Yosemite Valley.

Yosemite National Park is hosting a public meeting on the Curry Former Waste Disposal Site at the Yosemite Valley Auditorium on Wednesday, November 20th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. During the meeting, park officials say they want to hear individuals’ ideas, concerns, and potential issues to consider as the park moves through the environmental review process.

Employees with the National Park Service will outline and share planning information on this project. During the second half of the meeting attendees are encouraged to share their thoughts, concerns, and ask questions of the experts that are familiar with the Curry Former Waste Disposal Site.

Additionally, on Wednesday the 30-day public comment period on this cleanup project will begin and run until December 19th. Park officials provide a description regarding the purpose of the Curry Former Waste Disposal Site Project:

Cleanup 1.8 acres of land inside Yosemite Valley that has been designated as a wilderness trailhead parking lot under the Merced Wild and Scenic River Final Comprehensive Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement (Merced River Plan).

This former dump site, located east of Curry Village, includes a main disposal area of 78,300 square feet, with an average waste thickness of 12.2 feet deep.

Yosemite National Park will present 4 alternative actions the park is considering taking to clean up the former dump site, including the park’s preferred alternative based on an analysis of costs and benefits.